Mason County Courthouse fire suspect in custody

A fire destroyed the Mason County Courthouse during the night Thursday, Feb. 4. The county was getting ready to renovate the 111-year-old structure, and many documents had already been removed. According to several reports, a man who might have had a role in the blaze is in custody. Photo courtesy of Mason County Judge Jerry Bearden

A suspect has been arrested in connection to a fire that destroyed the 111-year-old Mason County Courthouse. The fire started at about 10:15 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 4. On Friday, Feb. 5, multiple law enforcement agencies were in pursuit of a man suspected of starting the fire. The man, who was not identified by the time this story was posted, apparently live streamed the chase on social media. He was eventually arrested by Texas Department of Public Safety troopers in McLennan County near Waco on Interstate 35.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the blaze.

Despite the devastating damage to the historic structure, officials pledged to rebuild.

“It’s kind of like losing a family member,” said Mason County Judge Jerry Bearden. “But this county is strong, and we’re going to be able to come back. We’re going to rebuild it.”

Along with Mason County fire departments, crews from neighboring counties, including the Castell and Llano volunteer fire departments, assisted in fighting the blaze, which was finally doused at about 3:30 a.m. Friday, Bearden said.

“The only things left standing are the four walls and four columns,” he continued. “They’re made out of stone. The whole bell tower, everything else, burned.”

The fire destroyed antique and original desks as well as the courtroom judge’s bench.

A house fire about a mile away from the courthouse also erupted during the night. According to reports, the home belonged to the uncle of the suspect in the courthouse fire. Authorities are investigating the connection.

Bearden was grateful for all of the firefighters and first responders who helped put out the blaze.

“This is a great community, and we’ll get through this,” he said. “And, we have some great neighbors from the other counties who came to help.”

