Burnet County Jail bookings for Jan. 27-Feb. 4

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Jan. 27-Feb. 4, 2021, according to Burnet County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Stacey Melvin Davis, 31, of Marble Falls was arrested Jan. 27: violation of bond/protective order. Released Jan. 29 on $8,000 bond.

Shannon Derek Dowis, 43, of Burnet was arrested Jan. 27: violation of bond/protective order.

Isaac Daniel Gonzales, 20, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested Jan. 27: motion to revoke-possession of controlled substance.

Cathy S. Heaslet, 53, of Marble Falls was arrested Jan. 27: theft of property. Released Jan. 28 on $2,000 bond.

Casey Paine, 36, of Marble Falls was arrested Jan. 27: assault by contact-family violence.

David Scott Sutton, 41, of Bluffton was arrested Jan. 27: surety surrender-terroristic threat causing fear.

Jason Edward Tenhave, 43, of Marble Falls was arrested Jan. 27: assault on family/household member.

Ricky Jo Atchisson, 38, of Marble Falls was arrested Jan. 28: bond revocation-possession of controlled substance, bond revocation-theft of property.

Louedes Sanchez Palacios, 26, of Bertram was arrested Jan. 28: illegal dumping. Released same day on $500 bond.

Lacy Lynn Parks, 37, of Granite Shoals was arrested Jan. 28: capias pro fine-failure to maintain financial responsibility. Released Jan. 29 after paying fine.

Paul Shaun Fickle, 51, of Kingsland was arrested Jan. 29: unlawful carry handgun license holder, driving while intoxicated. Released Jan. 30 on $4,000 bond.

Charles Andrew Malone, 35, of Llano was arrested Jan. 29: driving while intoxicated/open alcohol container. Released same day on bond.

Johnnie Lee Dalton Rudd, 23, of Kingsland was arrested Jan. 29: bond revocation-evading arrest/detention with vehicle, bond revocation-possession of controlled substance. Released Feb. 4 on $45,000 bond.

Jason Edward Tenhave, 43, of Marble Falls was arrested Jan. 29: SRA-attempt to commit assault on peace officer, assault on family/household member.

Eduardo Carrera Martinez, 22, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested Jan. 30: failure to provide proof of financial responsibility, consuming alcohol on/off premises, operating motor vehicle without license, failure to stop, failure to appear. Released Jan. 31 on $3,000 bond.

Arturo Castanon-Moreno, 26, of Marble Falls was arrested Jan. 30: driving while intoxicated, immigration detainer.

Trey Anthony Elderkin, 25, of Marble Falls was arrested Jan. 30: injury to child/elderly/disabled, assault on family/household member. Released same day on $30,000 bond.

Austin Michael Krause, 29, of Granite Shoals was arrested Jan. 30: public intoxication. Released Jan. 31 on $500 bond.

Saul Suarez, 20, of Burnet was arrested Jan. 30: driving while intoxicated. Released Jan. 31 on $4,000 bond.

Justin Gabriel Vinson, 45, of Marble Falls was arrested Jan. 30: injury to child/elderly/disabled. Released Jan. 31 on $5,000 bond.

Mario A. Barrios Rivas, 67, of Burnet was arrested Feb. 1: driving while intoxicated. Released Feb. 3 after posting $500 bond.

Desiree Monique Barrios, 28, of Marble Falls was arrested Feb. 1: expired or no license plates/registration, failure to appear, animal to run at large on highway. Released Feb. 2 on $2,000 bond.

David Wayne Hashaw, 57, of Spicewood was arrested Feb. 1: evading arrest/detention with vehicle, driving with invalid license.

Sergio Arce Martinez, 30, of Llano was arrested Feb. 1: indictment-aggravated assault with deadly weapon, parole hold.

Kristopher Rush Tucker, 35, of Llano was arrested Feb. 1: indictment-possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Brandon Patrick Shapland, 33, of Buchanan Dam/Granite Shoals was arrested Feb. 2: violation of safety of animals in vehicle, failure to appear, unlawful possession of firearm by felon, evading arrest/detention with vehicle.

Diane Nickole Alvarez, 34, of Round Mountain was arrested Feb. 3: evading arrest/detention with vehicle, resisting arrest/search/transport.

Jessica Ileen Gephart, 28, of Burnet was arrested Feb. 3: failure to maintain financial responsibility, displaying expired license plates.

John Paul Luke, 40, of Burnet was arrested Feb. 3: bond revocation-manufacture/delivery of controlled substance. Released Feb. 4 on $50,000 bond.

Tabitha Annette Maddox, 34, of Burnet was arrested Feb. 3: tamper/fabricate physical evidence.

Edith Necole Pearson, 42, of Granite Shoals was arrested Feb. 3: failure to appear-failure to identify/giving false information.

Shawnee Rae Perle, 43, of Granite Shoals was arrested Feb. 3: failure to appear-possession of dangerous drug, possession of drug paraphernalia.

William Edward Worrell, 52, of Burnet was arrested Feb. 3: failure to appear-theft of property, bond revocation-possession of controlled substance, failure to appear-harassment.

Justin Tyler Dodson, 26, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested Feb. 4: failure to appear-possession of marijuana.

Jose Flores, 23, of Bertram was arrested Feb. 4: unlawfully carrying weapon, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Halbert Wayne Hollar, 59, of Spicewood was arrested Feb. 4: driving while intoxicated.

Cherie Marie Martin, 36, of Kingsland was arrested Feb. 4: aggravated assault with deadly weapon.