PEC Community Grant applications open until April 1

Nonprofits in the Pedernales Electric Cooperative’s service territory are encouraged to apply for grants of up to $5,000. The deadline for online submissions is 11:59 p.m. Thursday, April 1.

PEC awards grants twice a year. Funds may be used toward projects involving technology, capital improvements, or equipment related to energy efficiency. In the fall of 2020, PEC awarded $25,000 in community grants. Since launching the program just four years ago, PEC has provided more than $215,000 in funding to more than 50 organizations.

“Concern for community is one of the seven cooperative principles and an important part of who we are,” said PEC Community Relations Coordinator Caroline Tinsley Porter. “By supporting the missions of area nonprofits, these grants emphasize our ongoing commitment to the communities we serve.”

PEC Community Grant recipient Wild Things Rescue Ranch is dedicated to rehabilitating wildlife in the Texas Hill Country. The nonprofit used its grant funds to expand its animal care facility. Once completed, the upgraded building will include a clinic, a nursery with incubators for baby animals, a full kitchen, a bathroom, and an outdoor hand-washing station for volunteers. Founder Lacey Miller said the funds are helping to fulfill the group’s mission and expand care to a growing number of animals in need.

“To have a way for our community to collectively work together to help its nonprofits is beautiful,” Miller said. “Receiving this grant has been monumental, and we’re just so grateful to PEC and its members.”

PEC grants are funded exclusively by the generosity of PEC members through the cooperative’s Power of Change program, which allows members to round up their electric bill to the nearest dollar for charity. Signing up for Power of Change is easy and allows PEC members to support nonprofits in their community. The average donation is about $6 per year.

PEC members interested in supporting local nonprofits may enroll in Power of Change via SmartHub, by phone, or on their payment slip. Learn more about PEC Community Grant Recipients, including Wild Things Rescue Ranch.

For more information and to apply, visit pec.coop/grants.

