Travel the World in books at Marble Falls Public Library

Misty Smith, youth services librarian for Marble Falls Public Library explains how the passport works in the library’s annual Travel the World reading program for kids. January’s country is Japan. Screen capture image

Travel the world to a new country each month through the Marble Falls Public Library’s annual Travel the World program, which includes a reading passport and monthly box of goodies from different countries. January’s goody box is from Japan.

“Parents can register their children at the front desk,” said youth services librarian Misty Smith. “The child gets a reading passport, and each month they will receive a new country they are going to travel to in a book. They will come to the library, read the book pertaining to that county and get a stamp in their passport.”

Kids can write notes in the passport to personalize it as they “visit” each country. When their passport is stamped they will also get a goody box.

The January box is all about Japan and includes fun facts, a recipe, sushi eraser, green tea, Japanese candy, and an origami book mark with paper and instructions on how to fold an origami penguin.

Other programs for young readers at the Marble Falls Public Library include:

• Kids Winter Reading Challenge. Register online for the program which ends Feb. 15. Read and log your books for a chance to win a prize. An adult challenge is also available to win a Kindle Paperwhite. Drawing for the prize will be held at 4 p.m. on Feb. 16 on Facebook Live.

• Valentine’s Day Origami Craft. Register for the Zoom presentation, which will be at 4 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 11.

• Sign up for the Kids Newsletter to keep up with all the latest programs at the library.