GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: Week of Feb. 1

The week of Feb. 1 starts the month off with a series of meetings in Marble Falls and Cottonwood Shores. Check agendas before attending for details on watching the meetings remotely or, if permitted, in person.

TUESDAY, FEB. 2

Marble Falls City Council

6 p.m.

Regular Meeting

Lakeside Pavilion, 307 Buena Vista Drive, Marble Falls

On the agenda:

• A public hearing, discussion and first reading of an ordinance that could lower the speed limit within the city along U.S. 281 to 35 mph to 40 and to 45 mph from 50 in places.

Highland Haven City Council

7 p.m.

Regular Meeting

Highland Haven Community Center, 510-A Highland Drive, Highland Haven

On the agenda:

• Discussion and planning for a new water tower and Well #6 build out

• Discussion regarding changing speed limits in Highland Haven to 25 mph

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 3

Marble Falls Economic Development Corporation

Noon

Regular Meeting

Lakeside Pavilion, 307 Buena Vista Drive, Marble Falls

On the Agenda:

• Presentation, discussion, and action on design proposals and concepts for Phase 1b of the City’s Park Improvement Plan.

• Discussion and action on the retail market analysis update by outside group The Retail Coach.

THURSDAY, FEB. 4

Cottonwood Shores City Council Regular

6 p.m.

Regular Meeting

3808 CottonwoodDrive, Cottonwood Shores

On the Agenda:

Has not been posted at the time of this publication, but check the link above throughout the week for updates.