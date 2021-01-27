Marble Falls VFW closes due to COVID

The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 10376 in Marble Falls has closed through at least Feb. 2 due to COVID-19 concerns after two part-time employees contract the virus. Staff photo by Alex Copeland

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 10376 Commander Lloyd Crippen confirmed the Marble Falls facility has closed as of Wednesday, Jan. 27, and will remain closed for at least a week due to COVID-19.

Post officials made the decision after two part-time employees tested positive for COVID-19. The post is located at 1001 Veterans Ave.

The location will remain closed through at least Feb. 2. While the upcoming inaugural family-friendly dinner on Feb. 3 would fall outside of that time frame, it also has been canceled out of an abundance of caution.

The post’s canteen reopened in October after the post upgraded the kitchen and facility to serve food and act as a restaurant rather than exclusively as a bar.

Leadership decided to improve the kitchen following Gov. Greg Abbott’s COVID-19 restrictions in spring 2020, which closed bars, including most VFW halls.

