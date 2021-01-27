Llano County Jail bookings for Jan. 18-25

The following people were arrested and booked into the Llano County Jail during the period of Jan. 18-25, 2021, according to Llano County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Lloyd D. Chambers, 61, of Buchanan Dam was arrested Jan. 24: possession of controlled substance.

Freddie Ray Dirden, 28, of Tow was arrested Jan. 19: motion to revoke-online impersonation of name/persona, alias capias-evading arrest/detention with vehicle.

Mary Jo Jowers, 43, of Granite Shoals was arrested Jan. 20: assault on public servant, evading arrest/detention with vehicle, driving while intoxicated.

Michael Edward Levasseur, 50, of Buchanan Dam was arrested Jan. 20: possession of controlled substance.

Steven Slater Light, 41, of Burnet was arrested Jan. 19: motion to revoke bond-possession of controlled substance.

Jerald Lee Lindt Jr., 41, of Kingsland was arrested Jan. 22: motion to adjudicate guilt-possession of controlled substance, SRA-burglary of building, SRA-theft of property.

Melissa Ann Penny, 43, of Burnet was arrested Jan. 18: possession of controlled substance.

Cinthia Rebecca Uribe, 32, of Kingsland was arrested Jan. 25: evading arrest/detention with vehicle/watercraft, resisting arrest/search/transport.

Karla Brooke Williams, 41, of Meadowlakes was arrested Jan. 22: driving while intoxicated.