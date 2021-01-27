Burnet County Jail bookings for Jan. 22-26

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Jan. 22-26, 2021, according to Burnet County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Jose Fernandez-Hernandez, 30, of Marble Falls was arrested Jan. 22: driving while intoxicated/open alcohol container. Released Jan. 23 on $500 bond.

Gere Jay Minnick, 63, of Granite Shoals was arrested Jan. 22: violation of bond/protective order. Released Jan. 23 on $5,000 bond.

Enrique Flores Jr., 42, of Granite Shoals was arrested Jan. 23: failure to appear-driving while intoxicated, manufacture/delivery of controlled substance.

Brandon Kyle Garcia, 22, of Burnet was arrested Jan. 23: possession of child pornography. Released same day on $2,500 bond.

Victoria Lynn Holm, 22, of Burnet was arrested Jan. 23: possession of controlled substance. Released same day on $1,500 bond.

Matthew Glenn Hopkins, 40, of Granite Shoals was arrested Jan. 24: bond revocation-evading arrest/detention with vehicle, bond revocation-possession of controlled substance, assault causing bodily injury.

Jose Arturo Vela, 64, of Granite Shoals was arrested Jan. 24: possession of controlled substance.

David Allen Daniels, 41, of Llano was arrested Jan. 25: theft of property.

Blake Ashton Aelvoet, 38, of Sunrise Beach Village was arrested Jan. 26: driving while intoxicated. Released same day on $2,000 bond.

Travis Courtney Carnes, 49, of Spicewood was arrested Jan. 26: assault causing bodily injury-family violence, interfering with emergency request for assistance. Released same day on $5,000 bond.

Andrew Franklin Glimp, 34, of Burnet was arrested Jan. 26: parole violation.

Sean Christopher Jimenez, 26, of Marble Falls was arrested Jan. 26: driving while intoxicated/open alcohol container. Released same day on $2,000 bond.

Lane Alan Peavy, 22, of Bertram was arrested Jan. 26: theft of property.

Marcus Jerome Tyler, 32, of Burnet was arrested Jan. 26: bond revocation-unlawful possession of firearm by felon, bond revocation-possession of controlled substance.