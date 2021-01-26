Car burglaries reported in Pecan Valley area

Marble Falls Police Department officials are reminding residents to lock their car doors, even if the vehicle is in their own carport or driveway, after a number of car burglaries were reported in the Pecan Valley area. Staff photo by Alex Copeland

Marble Falls police are seeking information in a string of vehicle burglaries in the Pecan Valley area that were reported Jan. 21.

Five vehicles were burglarized on Cedar Drive, Mulberry Drive, and Ash Drive. All of the vehicles were left unlocked with valuables inside.

“These are crimes of opportunity,” the Marble Falls Police Department said in a statement. “The suspect or suspects simply walk up and down the street checking for unlocked car doors and help themselves to whatever might be inside. We would like to remind citizens that these crimes are entirely avoidable.”

Marble Falls police reminds residents to:

remove valuables from vehicles or at least hide valuables so they are not in plain sight;

always lock car doors.

and, if possible, park in a well-lit area.

Anyone with information on these burglaries or who want to report a crime or other suspicious activity in the city of Marble Falls is asked to call 830-693-3611. In case of an emergency, dial 911.

Tips also can be made through the Hill Country Area Crime Stoppers website or by calling 1-866-756-8477.

