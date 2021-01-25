Renovated Kingsland Community Center should be ready to rent by March

Workers are putting the finishing touches on the Kingsland Community Center, 3451 Rose Hill Drive, which will be available to host gatherings March 1. Staff photo by Jennifer Fierro

After a major renovation, the Kingsland Community Center will be available for events beginning March 1.

The Kingsland Municipal Utility District board of directors budgeted $1.3 million for the capital project, which began in 2020. The work is on track to be finished by Feb. 17, but board members opted for the March date to begin rentals to make sure everything was in place.

Board Secretary and Treasurer Ken Martin said during KMUD’s Jan. 25 meeting that he believed the district could begin taking reservations immediately. KMUD owns the center, which is located at 3451 Rose Hill Drive in Kingsland.

Rates for renting the community center (see below) range from $100 to $1,200, depending on the room rented and whether the kitchen is used and alcohol is served. A cleaning and damage deposit is refundable.

KMUD officials determined the rate scale after studying what similar facilities in Kingsland, Llano, Burnet, and Marble Falls charged.

“One of our board members has shown rates to perspective customers,” board President Lorean Sindelar said. “Those customers have been pleased with the rates.”

However, two board members suggested lowering the rates to entice more renters.

Interim General Manager Mary Ann Hefner noted the directors already set the rates during another meeting, and it would require an amendment to make additional changes.

The board also approved spending $20,282 on tables and chairs for the community center.

In other KMUD business, Sindelar said the board plans to hire a company to assist in the search for a new general manager. The previous general manager, Anita LaBier, resigned in November.

The board tapped Hefner, a former director, as interim general manager. Hefner said she still has some work to do before she feels comfortable turning over the reins to a new general manager.

“I’m going to finish what I started,” she said.

Call the KMUD office at 325-388-4559 for more information on the community center.

KINGSLAND COMMUNITY CENTER RENTAL RATES

Rental rates for:

• the small room without use of the kitchen and no alcohol is $100 plus $100 cleaning and damage fee

• the small room with use of the kitchen and no alcohol is $150 plus $150 cleaning and damage fee

• the small room without use of the kitchen and alcohol is $200 plus $200 cleaning and damage fee

• the small room with use of the kitchen and alcohol is $300 plus $300 cleaning and damage fee

• the large room without the use of the kitchen and no alcohol is $400 plus $400 cleaning and damage fee

• the large room with the use of the kitchen and no alcohol is $500 plus $500 cleaning and damage fee

• the large room without the use of the kitchen and alcohol is $800 plus $800 cleaning and damage fee

• the large room with the use of the kitchen and alcohol is $1,000 plus $1,000 cleaning and damage fee

• the entire community center without alcohol is $760 plus $600 cleaning and damage fee

• the entire community center with alcohol is $1,200 plus $1,200 cleaning and damage fee

Renters can meet the KMUD criteria to have the cleaning deposit returned to them, which is part of the contract.

