Lorilea Deats Wenzel, 57, of Llano passed away Jan. 22, 2021

Lorilea Deats Wenzel passed away Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, in Llano, Texas, at the age of 57. She was born May 9, 1963, in Llano to Ward Lee Deats and Lenora Wisdom (Levensailor). Lorilea was a lifelong resident of Llano.

Lorilea was always very involved with her daughters’ extracurricular activities and community events. She had many extra children whom she adopted along the way — family was a big piece of her life. Lorilea was a beautician, the owner of Air King Service, the owner of Hometown Floral, and a member of Grace Episcopal Church in Llano.

She was preceded in death by her father, Ward Lee Deats; stepfather, Boss Levensailor; mother, Lenora Wisdom (Levensailor); brother Lyle Bigger; and sister Linda Tow.

Lorilea is survived by her husband, Dudley Wenzel; daughters, Stephanie Jamison, Kendall Wenzel, and Kamryn Wenzel; brothers William Bigger, Flay Deats, and Dwight Adams; sisters Pat Slaughter, Debbie Adams, and Donna Koerner; grandchildren, Bryson Rhoades and Molly Jamison; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held Monday, Jan. 25, from 5-8 p.m. at Waldrope-Hatfield-Hawthorne Funeral Chapel in Llano. A graveside service is 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 26, at Llano City Cemetery with Pastor Kelley Inman officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Cherokee Children’s Home, P.O. Box 295, Cherokee, TX 76832.

Serving as pallbearers are Pete Smith, Bub Vierus, Shawn Brown, Matt Soloman, Charles Wenzel, Dustin Wilson, Jerry Don Moss, and Cecil Leach.

Funeral arrangements made under the direction of Waldrope-Hatfield-Hawthorne Funeral Homes Inc. of Llano. Email condolences to whhfuneral1@verizon.net.