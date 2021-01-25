Inez Raney Graves Wilkerson of Marble Falls passed away Jan. 23, 2021

Inez Raney Graves Wilkerson was born in Petersburg, Texas, to Charlie and Emma Viola Raney on Feb. 19, 1927. She passed away in Marble Falls, Texas, on Jan. 23, 2021, due to complications from COVID-19.

She was the middle child of five with two older brothers and two younger sisters. Her family moved to Brownfield, Texas, when Inez was in elementary school. She lived there until 2014, when she moved to Horseshoe Bay to be with her daughter and son-in-law.

She married Robert “Bobby” William Graves in 1943. They raised their two children in Brownfield. Bobby preceded her in death in 1980. She then married Craig Wilkerson in 1992. She was also preceded in death by her husband Craig, both of her parents, her son Billy Bob Graves, her grandson Freeman Scott Sansom, two older brothers Earl Raney and Samuel Raney, and two younger sisters Jean Pendergrass and Wanda Bailey.

Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter Judy Graves Sansom and husband Larry; granddaughter Randa Powell and husband Walter Jr.; grandson Mark Graves and wife Kathy, their daughter Darci (George), and her children: Lori Pharis, husband Cade, and their children Raney, Haden and Chesni, and Brady Sansom, wife Leslie, and their children Cadence and Melanie.

Inez was a devoted homemaker until the mid-1960s, when she went to work for the cotton classing office. She then worked as a deputy county clerk for Terry County before going to work in the title and abstract department at McGowan’s Law Firm, from which she retired in 1992.

Inez lived the last year of her life at Granite Mesa Health Center in Marble Falls.

Inez was a shining example of how to live a joyful life, always giving everyone the benefit of the doubt. She loved her Lord. She loved her family unconditionally and her friends as well. She will leave a big hole in her family, which they will be continually filling with memories of her.

Because of COVID-19, there will be no public service. A private burial will be held at Terry County Cemetery in Brownfield, Texas.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Marble Falls Church of Christ.

