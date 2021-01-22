Deputies: Burnet man pointed gun at vehicle occupants, fired shot as they fled

Coy Hilliard, 39, was charged with seven counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on Jan. 17.

Burnet County sheriff’s deputies charged a 39-year-old Burnet man with seven counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after they say he pointed a firearm at several people in a vehicle and fired a shot.

A deputy responded to a call about shots fired at 9:51 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 17, on County Road 112 between Herrera Lane and U.S. 281 north of Burnet.

According to an arrest complaint, a man, identified as Coy Lane Hilliard, flagged down a black Buick Enclave with four occupants in the area of CR 112 and Herrera Lane. According to the complaint, the suspect pointed a firearm at the front seat passenger and driver.

The driver drove off toward U.S. 281 but reported hearing a shot fired, the complaint said. The report described the round as a “possible blank round.”

The suspect then followed the Enclave in a white pickup truck. When the Enclave stopped at the 281-112 intersection, the suspect hit the vehicle with his pickup truck, according to the complaint.

When the deputy arrived and asked the suspect where the firearm was, the man said it may be “somewhere on the side of the road, but he did not have it.”

The deputy arrested Lane and booked him into the Burnet County Jail. Lane bonded out the following day after posting $190,000 in surety bonds.

