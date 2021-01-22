Burnet County Jail bookings for Jan. 15-21

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Jan. 15-21, 2021, according to Burnet County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Spencer Howell Brown, 30, of Kingsland was arrested Jan. 15: possession of controlled substance. Released Jan. 16 on $3,000 bond.

Jose de Jesus Flores Acuna, 30, of Burnet was arrested Jan. 15: assault causing bodily injury-family violence, immigration detainer.

Kirk Daniel Hullum, 36, of Bertram was arrested Jan. 15: sentencing-burglary of habitation.

Ruben Ortiz, 24, of Burnet was arrested Jan. 15: possession of controlled substance, illegal burning. Released Jan. 16 on $3,000 bond.

Trey Daniel Wimberly, 28, of Kingsland was arrested Jan. 15: surety surrender-illegal dumping.

Ariana Garcia, 24, of Bertram was arrested Jan. 16: failure to appear-organized retail theft, capias pro fine-possession of drug paraphernalia, capias pro fine-no driver’s license. Released same day on $2,000 bond.

Michael Anthony McGilvray, 33, of Burnet was arrested Jan. 16: assault causing bodily injury-family violence.

Lane Alan Peavy, 22, of Bertram was arrested Jan. 16: manufacture/delivery of controlled substance, evading arrest/detention.

Michael Murray Rowe, 42, of Kingsland was arrested Jan. 16: failure to appear-duty on striking unattended vehicle. Released Jan. 18 on $1,000 bond.

Danny Ray Tillery, 44, of Kingsland was arrested Jan. 16: driving with invalid license. Released Jan. 17 on $500 bond.

Dwayne Danton Ellis, 38, of Granite Shoals was arrested Jan. 17: disorderly conduct. Released Jan. 21 on personal recognizance.

Coy Lane Hilliard, 39, of Burnet was arrested Jan. 17: aggravated assault with deadly weapon, tamper/fabricate physical evidence. Released Jan. 18 on $190,000 bond.

Tony Jamail, 35, of Burnet was arrested Jan. 18: driving while intoxicated. Released same day on personal recognizance.

Gere Jay Minnick, 63, of Granite Shoals was arrested Jan. 18: violation of protective order-bias/prejudice, violation of protective order. Released Jan. 20: on $4,500 bond.

Kirk Darin Noaker, 52, of Meadowlakes was arrested Jan. 18: terroristic threat of family/household member. Released same day on personal recognizance.

James Andrew Shaw, 48, of Burnet was arrested Jan. 19: assault causing bodily injury-family violence.

Andrew Franklin Glimp, 34, of Burnet was arrested Jan. 20: tamper/fabricate physical evidence, assault of pregnant person, possession of drug paraphernalia, expired driver’s license, possession of controlled substance.

Timothy James Holm, 35, of Marble Falls was arrested Jan. 20: bond revocation-prohibited substance/item in correctional facility, bond revocation-bail jumping/failure to appear, bond revocation-burglary of building.

Stacy Ann Schlosser, 18, of Burnet was arrested Jan. 20: possession of controlled substance. Released Jan. 21 on $1,500 bond.

Marina Pilar Tonche, 22, of Kingsland was arrested Jan. 20: surety surrender-possession of marijuana, possession of controlled substance. Released same day on $23,000 bond.

Marcus Jerome Tyler, 32, of Burnet was arrested Jan. 20: terroristic threat of family/household. Released Jan. 21 on $4,000 bond.

Ashley Donovan, 26, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested Jan. 21: possession of controlled substance. Released same day on $2,500 bond.

Daymon Isaac Pritchard, 31, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested Jan. 21: parole violations.