Two men rob Burnet bank ATM as technician was loading cash; police seek tips

The Burnet Police Department is looking for two men in connection with the robbery of a bank ATM on Jan. 21.

According to Burnet Police Chief Sid Fuller, a technician was servicing an ATM machine at Wells Fargo bank in the 1100 block of Buchanan Drive in Burnet at about 12:15 p.m. Thursday when two young men approached and stole the cash he was about to load into the machine. The men, described as white or Hispanic, fled westbound on Texas 29 in a white Chevy Malibu sedan with stolen license plates.

Fuller said no weapons were reported in the theft.

Several other law enforcement agencies are involved in the search for the suspects.

Anyone with information on the theft or the suspects is asked to call the Burnet Police Department at 512-756-6404 or Hill Country Area Crime Stoppers at 1-866-756-8477. Tips also may be made online through the Crime Stoppers website.

