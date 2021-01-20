Burnet County magistrate arrested

Cottonwood Shores police arrested Kirk Noaker, 51, of Meadowlakes on a charge of misdemeanor terroristic threat of family/household.

The Burnet County magistrate is on paid administrative leave after he was arrested Monday, Jan. 18.

Cottonwood Shores police arrested Kirk Noaker, 51, of Meadowlakes on a charge of misdemeanor terroristic threat of family/household. He was booked into the Burnet County Jail and released later the same day on a personal recognizance bond.

Cottonwood Shores Police Chief Johnny Liendo said the case is still under investigation, and he could not comment on it at this time.

Burnet County Judge James Oakley placed Noaker on administrative leave following the magistrate’s arrest.

Oakley added that Burnet County Precinct 1 Justice of the Peace Roxanne Nelson is coordinating with the other justices of the peace to handle the magistrate’s duties at the Burnet County Jail. Nelson served as the jail’s magistrate before she was elected to her justice of the peace position.

“And all the JPs rotate covering the jail on the weekends,” Oakley added. “All the functions of that office will be covered.”

“There is a process we go through, and we need to allow it to go through that legal process,” Oakley said. “In this country, we’re innocent until proven guilty.”

The county jail magistrate handles several duties, including magistration hearings after a person’s arrest or detention. The magistrate is typically involved in the early stages of the criminal proceedings. It is an appointed position through the Burnet County judge’s office.

