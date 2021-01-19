Mary Elizabeth Willbern Rabb passed away Jan. 18, 2021

Mary Elizabeth Willbern Rabb was born on Dec. 31, 1925, in Ballinger, Texas, and died on Jan. 18, 2021, in Llano, Texas, where she lived for most of her life.

Mary was preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, Sam Warren Rabb, and their son Richard; parents, Elbert Lee “Slatts” Willbern and Jean Robertina Fraser Willbern; sister Dorothy Lee; and brothers Eugene and Henry.

Mary is survived by her brother Jim Willbern of Cleburne, Texas; her sons Sam Warren Rabb Jr. and wife Carol, Hilton Stanley Rabb and wife Ginny, and Russell Carl Rabb and wife Janie; Richard’s wife, Debbie Welgehausen Rabb; grandchildren Scott Rabb, Jennifer Rabb Faz, Casey Rabb Kendrick, Cassidy Rabb, Nicole Levlon Rabb, Carson Rabb, McLean Rabb, Hayden Rabb, Preston Rabb, and Layton Rabb; and great-grandchildren Travis, Clayton, and Kyndall Rabb, Avery and Camry Kendrick, Jacob Levlon, Paul Rabb, and Quinna Rabb.

Mary was a wonderful and loving wife, grandmother, great-grandmother, and aunt. She was always very active in her boys’ lives and all of their activities. She and Sam were named Jackets for Life by Llano ISD in 2011.

Mary loved to read and play bridge and golf in her younger days, and she enjoyed getting together with their friends for dinner club. However, her family was her passion.

A graveside service is 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 21, at Llano City Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Llano County Library, 102 E. Haynie St., Llano, TX 78643; the Llano Junior Livestock Show, P.O. Box 118, Llano, TX 78643; or the charity of your choice.

Funeral arrangements made under the direction of Waldrope-Hatfield-Hawthorne Funeral Homes Inc. of Llano. Email condolences to whhfuneral1@verizon.net.