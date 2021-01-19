Kingsland man indicted on child sex assault charges found after several years

Cliff Allen Richardson, 51, was booked into the Llano County Jail on Jan. 7.

A Kingsland man indicted on eight counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child and three counts of indecency with a child is in Llano County custody after apparently fleeing the area several years ago.

Cliff Allen Richardson, 51, was arrested by the Rockwall County Sheriff’s Office and transferred to Llano County on Jan. 7 and booked into the jail.

A Llano County grand jury indicted Richardson on two counts of indecency with a child in October 2018 and on eight counts of aggravated sexual assault of child and an additional count of indecency with a child in December 2018.

Prior to a February 2019 arraignment, the man’s bail bonds company notified Llano County District Court officials that Richardson might be in Oklahoma. In January 2019, Llano County authorities also contacted Arkansas law enforcement that Richardson might be in the Hot Springs area.

According to the Rockwall County Sheriff’s Office, Richardson turned himself in on Dec. 31, 2020.

