Central Texas College hosting virtual info session for prospective students

Central Texas College's Marble Falls campus is located at the Frank Fickett Center, 806 Steve Hawkins Parkway.

Central Texas College will host a live, virtual information session on its Facebook page from 3-4 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 26, for prospective students.

The session will provide information on admissions, advising, registration, and more on how to get started at the community college, which has a campus in Marble Falls at the Frank Fickett Center, 806 Steve Hawkins Parkway.

Prospective students also will be able to ask questions and get answers in real time.

The information session is free and open to the public by registering at this link.

For more information on Central Texas College, visit its website or call 1-800-223-4760.