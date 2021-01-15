Llano County Jail bookings for Jan. 4-11, 2021

The following people were arrested and booked into the Llano County Jail during the period of Jan. 4-11, 2021, according to Llano County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Amber Michelle Barbee, 36, of Marble Falls was arrested Jan. 10: driving while intoxicated.

Geren Don Bryant, 31, of Kingsland was arrested Jan. 5: possession of controlled substance, tamper/fabricate physical evidence.

Billy Roy Haggerton, 53, of Llano was arrested Jan. 4: possession of controlled substance, evading arrest/detention, failure to appear-possession of controlled substance.

Mark S. Knapp, 41, of Kingsland was arrested Jan. 4: assault causing bodily injury.

Robert Carl Lawrence, 21, of Kingsland was arrested Jan. 6: unauthorized use of vehicle, possession of controlled substance.

Robert Horace Newman, 43, of Llano was arrested Jan. 6: motion to revoke-possession of controlled substance.

Aaron Reed Penny, 34, of Kingsland was arrested Jan. 8: theft of property.

Corey Joe Sanders, 28, of Kingsland was arrested Jan. 9: unlawful possession of firearm by felon.

Howard Ray Thompson, 59, of Tow was arrested Jan. 6: intoxication assault with vehicle-serious bodily injury.

Teresa Kaye Toeppich, 48, of Llano was arrested Jan. 9: possession of controlled substance.