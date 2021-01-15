GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For week of Jan. 18

Check agendas for local governments and school districts before attending for details on how each entity is handling COVID-19 restrictions. Some are meeting remotely and others are limiting the number of people allowed in a facility based on capacity.

MONDAY, JAN. 18

Burnet Consolidated ISD Board Meeting

6 p.m. regular meeting

BCISD Board Room, 208 E. Brier, Burnet

Agenda:

The board will review the Texas Academic Performance Report (TAPR) for the 2019-2020 school year.

The board will discuss and possibly take action on waiving the maximum class size at R.J. Richey Elementary.

TUESDAY, JAN. 19

Horseshoe Bay City Council

3 p.m. regular meeting

City Hall, 1 Community Drive, Horseshoe Bay

Agenda: The council will accept an audited financial report for the financial year that ended Sept. 30, 2020.

Marble Falls Independent School District

6 p.m. regular meeting

Marble Falls ISD Central Office Community Room, 1800 Colt Circle, Marble Falls

Agenda:

The board will hear a report on the general fund and expenditure.

The board will hear a presentation from Damon Adams regarding the high school’s UT OnRamp program.

Marble Falls City Council

6 p.m. regular meeting

Lakeside Pavilion, 307 Buena Vista Drive, Marble Falls

Agenda:

Includes a presentation of the Scenic City 2020 Award from Sarah Tober, the executive director of Scenic Texas.

Also, a discussion and action regarding recreational vehicle park regulations within the city limits.

Meadowlakes City Council

6 p.m. regular meeting

Totten Hall, Meadowlakes Municipal Offices, 177 Broadmoor St., Meadowlakes

Agenda: The council will discuss and possibly take action on appointing the city’s representative to the Central Texas Water Coalition.

THURSDAY, JAN. 21

Cottonwood Shores City Council

6 p.m. regular meeting

3808 Cottonwood Drive, Cottonwood Shores

Agenda: The agenda was not available at the time of this posting but may be found later at the above link.

