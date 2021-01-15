Burnet County Jail bookings for Jan. 8-14, 2021

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Jan. 8-14, 2021, according to Burnet County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Dawson Lee Barnes, 21, of Burnet was arrested Jan. 8: possession of drug paraphernalia. Released Jan. 13 after laying out fine.

David Thomas Lackey, 62, of Kingsland was arrested Jan. 8: driving while intoxicated, parole violation.

Gere Jay Minnick, 63, of Granite Shoals was arrested Jan. 8: assault-family violence. Released Jan. 10 on $500 bond.

Donacion Saldana, 58, of Granite Shoals was arrested Jan. 8: criminal trespass. Released Jan. 9 on $1,500 bond.

Roger Bonds, 33, of Granite Shoals was arrested Jan. 9: assault on family/household member.

Christian Parker Downs, 28, of Burnet was arrested Jan. 9: driving with invalid license. Released Jan. 10 on $1,500 bond.

Velen Guerrero Ozuna, 67, of Marble Falls was arrested Jan. 10: assault by contact-family violence. Released Jan. 11 on $500 bond.

Karissa Marie Tankersley, 41, of Marble Falls was arrested Jan. 10: theft of property. Released same day on $1,500 bond.

Sean Lewis Cravens, 33, of Marble Falls was arrested Jan. 11: possession of controlled substance, bond revocation-possession of controlled substance. Released Jan. 12 on $15,000 bond.

Mikklo Isaac Martinez, 21, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested Jan. 11: possession of controlled substance. Released Jan. 12 on $2,500 bond.

Randy Shane Perrie, 43, of Granite Shoals was arrested Jan. 11: surety surrender-unlawful possession of firearm by felon, bond withdrawal-unlawful possession of firearm by felon, possession of controlled substance, failure to identify as fugitive, possession of marijuana, parole violation.

Christian Dorbandt Potts, 36, of Burnet was arrested Jan. 11: prohibited weapon, possession of controlled substance. Released Jan. 12 on $4,000 bond.

Lacy Renee Serles, 39, of Granite Shoals was arrested Jan. 11: resisting arrest/search/transport, assault by contact-family violence. Released Jan. 12 on $2,500 bond.

Ginger Michelle Taylor, 39, of Marble Falls was arrested Jan. 11: possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, bond revocation-possession of controlled substance. Released same day on $7,500 bond.

Esteban Garcia, 27, of Marble Falls was arrested Jan. 12: deadly conduct. Released Jan. 14 on $2,500 bond.

Shelton Michael Hermoso, 21, of Burnet was arrested Jan. 12: bond revocation-assault on family/household member.

Steven Michael Liscum, 61, of Tow was arrested Jan. 12: bond revocation-possession of controlled substance, bond revocation-manufacture/delivery of controlled substance.

Edwin Brooks Mobley, 34, of Spicewood was arrested Jan. 12: unlawful possession of firearm by felon.

Adrian Louis Navarro Sr., 34, of Burnet was arrested Jan. 12: indecency with child-sexual contact. Released Jan. 13 after posting $2,500 bond.

Daymon Isaac Pritchard, 31, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested Jan. 12: driving while intoxicated.

William Robert Selby, 64, of Burnet was arrested Jan. 12: criminal mischief. Released Jan. 14 on $5,000 bond.

Chance Dewayne Grantham, 33, of Bertram was arrested Jan. 13: aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury.

Michael Alexander Wilcox, 21, of Burnet was arrested Jan. 13: manufacture/delivery of controlled substance.

Mikea Chardese Williams, 30, of Marble Falls was arrested Jan. 13: bond revocation-assault on family/household member, bond revocation-aggravated assault with deadly weapon. Released same day after posting $100,000 bond.

Gina Lee Bleau, 41, of Granite Shoals was arrested Jan. 14: assault causing bodily injury-family violence. Released same day on $2,500 bond.

Jeffrey Joe Dohnalik, 47, of Marble Falls was arrested Jan. 14: capias pro fine-public intoxication, capias pro fine-disorderly conduct-fighting, assault by contact-family violence, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Weston Dale James, 28, of Bertram was arrested Jan. 14: driving with invalid license, failure to identify as fugitive, theft of property.

Egardo Macedo, 22, of Granite Shoals was arrested Jan. 14: false drug test-falsification device, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Yvonne Antoinette Shelby, 32, of Marble Falls was arrested Jan. 14: possession of drug paraphernalia. Released same day on personal recognizance.