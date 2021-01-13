Meadowlakes City Hall closed to public due to rise in COVID-19 cases

Meadowlakes City Hall is closed to the public in response to the rise in COVID-19 cases.

Staff will continue to work regular hours, but the lobby will be closed and appointments will be required for face-to-face meetings. Residents may call City Hall at 830-693-6840 or the utility department at 830-693-2951.

The city of Meadowlakes will hold its regularly scheduled monthly meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 19, and allow in-person attendees by reservation. Those who wish to attend should contact City Secretary Evan Bauer at 830-693-6840.

In the past week, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Burnet County has increased by 125, bringing the total to 2,104 cases, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. It also reports an estimated 188 active cases in the county.

On Jan. 10, the Trauma Service Area that includes Burnet County reported COVID-19 hospitalizations at more than 15 percent of total capacity in the Austin area.

