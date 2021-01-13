Marble Falls VFW fundraises with monthly family dinners

Bev and Lloyd Crippen, post commander for the Marble Falls VFW, invite the community to attend the post's monthly family dinners starting Wednesday, Feb. 3. The meals will be served the first Wednesday of the month with proceeds benefiting the post auxiliary. Staff photo by Alex Copeland

The Marble Falls Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 10376 and its auxiliary will hold family-friendly dinners the first Wednesday of the month beginning Feb. 3.

The fundraising meals benefit the auxiliary.

“Right now, with the problems we’re having, we just don’t get the people to have the funds we need,” said Post Commander Lloyd Crippen about the pandemic’s impact. “So, we thought, let’s give it a try and have a family get-together dinner and see if we can draw in a few outsiders to help us with our problem.”

The first dinner is spaghetti with a choice of two sauces, garlic bread, and a salad. It costs $8 for ages 8 and older and $5 for ages 7 and younger. Meals will be served from 5-8 p.m. at the post, 1001 Veterans Ave.

The local VFW will be making use of its recently expanded kitchen. Leadership decided to improve the kitchen after Gov. Greg Abbott’s COVID-19 restrictions closed bars, including most VFW halls with canteens. By expanding the kitchen and food service, the post was able to open under state rules.

“We’ve always had the kitchen; however, it’s not at the status it is now. It helps us stay open; otherwise, we couldn’t stay open with the canteen alone,” Crippen said. “Now that we do have a kitchen, we need to utilize it more.”

The Marble Falls post’s regular hours are 4-10 p.m. Monday-Friday and noon to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

For more information, call the post at 830-693-2261.

