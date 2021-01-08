Rabid raccoon found on Bluebonnet Drive in Marble Falls

City of Marble Falls officials confirmed that a rabid raccoon was captured in the Bluebonnet Drive area the week of Jan. 5.

The city’s animal control officer captured the animal and handed it over to the Texas Department of State Health Services for rabies testing.

The raccoon was found in a resident’s doghouse. The dogs are vaccinated against rabies, and the raccoon made no contact with people, officials said.

This is the first recorded 2021 rabies case in Texas’ Public Health Region 7, which includes Burnet and Llano counties. The city of Meadowlakes recently alerted residents to an attack by a fox that later tested positive for rabies. The fox bit a woman on Dec. 29, 2020, but the report of the animal being positive for the disease came back Jan. 4.

Marble Falls animal services officials are asking people to take precautions with wildlife, especially raccoons, skunks, coyotes, foxes, and bats. Do not feed or attract wildlife to your property and make sure all pets are up-to-date on their vaccinations.

Rabies is transmitted through the saliva of an infected animal. Bites are usually the means of transmission, but it can also be transmitted if saliva comes into contact with any mucous membrane.

If you have been scratched or bitten or had any contact with wildlife or unfamiliar animals, you should talk with a healthcare professional to determine your risk for contracting the disease. You should also contact and inform the Marble Falls Police Department by calling 830-693-3611.

