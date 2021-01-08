Marble Falls EDC views possible concept of Lakeside Park boardwalk

Renderings of the boardwalk in Lakeside Park’s Phase 1B include plans for water features, raised portions of the boardwalk to provide access for kayaks, and recirculating water retention areas.

The Marble Falls Economic Development Corp. checked out possible concept renderings for Phase 1B of the parks improvements plan during its Wednesday, Jan. 6, meeting.

The renderings are subject to change, officials emphasized.

Phase 1B includes, most prominently, a boardwalk alongside other amenities located on the waterfront property owned by the Marble Falls EDC on the eastern edge of Lakeside Park.

“The concepts are not too far off, but the boardwalk alignment, we want to tweak it some,” EDC Executive Director Christian Fletcher said. “And they show some trellis examples that we are not happy with. In all, there are seven or eight things on it that we want revised.”

The concept drawing needs to be revised before the final schematic for the Phase 1B is completed. The cost estimate will be conducted once the final schematic is completed. There is no date yet for when construction will begin.

“The full engineering contract will take a few months,” Fletcher said. “The schematic design will probably look pretty close to the way it needs to look and it gives you enough detail on how wide the boardwalk is going to be and the trails and that kind of stuff, but it’s not a fully engineered set.”

Phase 1B will address the connection between the proposed hotel conference center and other phases of park development. The primary purpose is to convert the space into a usable public area.

The Phoenix Hospitality Group, which has been involved in the development of the hotel conference center, has drawn up a term sheet with the Hilton Corporation for a Tapestry Collection Hotel.

“Hilton is the big-brand family, but the flag itself is a Tapestry Collection, which is a smaller boutique, full-service hotel,” Fletcher said.

