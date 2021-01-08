GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For week of Jan. 11, 2021
Local governments and school districts are ringing in the new year with regular meetings the week of Jan. 11-15. Check websites and agendas to see if officials are meeting virtually, in-person, or both.
MONDAY, JAN. 11
Llano County Commissioners
9 a.m. regular meeting
Llano County Courthouse, 801 Ford St., Llano
- discussion and possible action on submitting application for roadway material assistance to Texas Department of Transportation
- discussion and possible action on establishing committee to look into future of Texas 71 annex
TUESDAY, JAN. 12
Burnet County Commissioners Court
9 a.m. regular meeting
Burnet County Courthouse, second-floor courtroom, 220 S. Pierce St., Burnet
- discussion on and consideration of accepting Burnet County Transportation Plan
- discussion and possible action on grant for environmental deputy
Burnet City Council
6 p.m. regular meeting
Burnet Community Center, 401 E. Jackson St., Burnet
- consider directing staff to reimburse property owners for damages caused by certain sewage backups
- discuss improvements to Delaware Springs Municipal Golf Course
- consider authorizing Burnet Economic Development Corp. to borrow money for 13-acre commercial park project located at U.S. 281 and Houston Clinton Drive
Granite Shoals City Council
6 p.m. regular meeting
City Hall, 2221 N. Phillips Ranch Road, Granite Shoals
The agenda had not been posted at the time of this publication, but check the link throughout the week for updates.
THURSDAY, JAN. 14
Doublehorn City Council
7 p.m. regular meeting
The agenda had not been posted at the time of this publication, but check the link throughout the week for updates.
FRIDAY, JAN. 15
Pedernales Electric Cooperative Board of Directors
9 a.m. regular meeting
PEC Headquarters Auditorium, 201 S. Avenue F, Johnson City
The agenda had not been posted at the time of this publication, but check the link throughout the week for updates.