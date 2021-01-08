GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For week of Jan. 11, 2021

Local governments and school districts are ringing in the new year with regular meetings the week of Jan. 11-15. Check websites and agendas to see if officials are meeting virtually, in-person, or both.

MONDAY, JAN. 11

Llano County Commissioners

9 a.m. regular meeting

Llano County Courthouse, 801 Ford St., Llano

On the agenda:

discussion and possible action on submitting application for roadway material assistance to Texas Department of Transportation

discussion and possible action on establishing committee to look into future of Texas 71 annex

TUESDAY, JAN. 12

Burnet County Commissioners Court

9 a.m. regular meeting

Burnet County Courthouse, second-floor courtroom, 220 S. Pierce St., Burnet

On the agenda:

discussion on and consideration of accepting Burnet County Transportation Plan

discussion and possible action on grant for environmental deputy

Burnet City Council

6 p.m. regular meeting

Burnet Community Center, 401 E. Jackson St., Burnet

On the agenda:

consider directing staff to reimburse property owners for damages caused by certain sewage backups

discuss improvements to Delaware Springs Municipal Golf Course

consider authorizing Burnet Economic Development Corp. to borrow money for 13-acre commercial park project located at U.S. 281 and Houston Clinton Drive

Granite Shoals City Council

6 p.m. regular meeting

City Hall, 2221 N. Phillips Ranch Road, Granite Shoals

The agenda had not been posted at the time of this publication, but check the link throughout the week for updates.

THURSDAY, JAN. 14

Doublehorn City Council

7 p.m. regular meeting

The agenda had not been posted at the time of this publication, but check the link throughout the week for updates.

FRIDAY, JAN. 15

Pedernales Electric Cooperative Board of Directors

9 a.m. regular meeting

PEC Headquarters Auditorium, 201 S. Avenue F, Johnson City

The agenda had not been posted at the time of this publication, but check the link throughout the week for updates.

