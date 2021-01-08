Burnet County Jail bookings for Dec. 31-Jan. 7

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Dec. 31-Jan. 7, 2020, according to Burnet County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Angel Xavier Brailliff, 21, of Burnet was arrested Dec. 31: criminal mischief. Released Jan. 1 on $1,000 bond.

Justin Blake Fowler, 22, of Burnet was arrested Dec. 31: bond revocation-possession of controlled substance. Released Jan. 1 on $20,000 bond.

Lisa Arredondo Hinojosa, 49, of Marble Falls was arrested Dec. 31: capias pro fine-expired license plate registration. Released same day after paying fine.

Sean Christopher Cody Jimenez, 26, of Marble Falls was arrested Dec. 31: criminal mischief. Released Jan. 1 on $500 bond.

Kenneth Charles Ott, 50, of Burnet was arrested Dec. 31: possession of controlled substance.

Justin Todd Hill, 31, of Granite Shoals was arrested Jan. 1: MTB-possession of controlled substance.

Stephen Aaron Hopkins, 30, of Bertram was arrested Jan. 2: evading arrest/detention, theft. Released Jan. 4 on $1,500 bond.

Justin Ryan Norton, 43, of Marble Falls was arrested Jan. 2: driving while intoxicated. Released same day on $3,000 bond.

Allen Shane Ulbricht, 36, of Jan. 2: public intoxication. Released Jan. 3 on personal recognizance.

Gilbert Castillo, 52, of Burnet was arrested Jan. 3: displaying expired license plates. Released Jan. 4 on personal recognizance.

Erin Mae O’Connor, 29, of Burnet was arrested Jan. 3: possession of drug paraphernalia. Released Jan. 4 on personal recognizance.

Cierra Florinda Shaw, 25, of Burnet was arrested Jan. 3: abandoning/endangering child-criminal neglect. Released Jan. 4 on personal recognizance.

Robin Warren Amos, 36, of Marble Falls was arrested Jan. 4: bond forfeiture-failure to identify-giving false/fictitious information.

Charles Luke Frazier, 43, of Kingsland was arrested Jan. 4: speeding, theft of property. Released Jan. 5 on $5,000 bond.

Israel Geronimo Martinez, 32, of Burnet was arrested Jan. 4: manufacture/delivery of controlled substance, possession of controlled substance, driving with invalid license. Released Jan. 6 on $30,500 bond.

Laura Lynnette McAdams, 56, of Granite Shoals was arrested Jan. 4: assault by contact-family violence. Released Jan. 5 on personal recognizance.

Kyle Lynn Montgomery, 30, of Burnet was arrested Jan. 4: public intoxication. Released Jan. 5 on personal recognizance.

Justin Rangle Smart, 22, of Buchanan Dam was arrested Jan. 4: possession of marijuana. Released same day on $3,000 bond.

Daymon Isaac Pritchard, 31, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested Jan. 5: aggravated assault with deadly weapon, assault on family/household member, theft of property, criminal trespass, assault on peace officer/judge, obstruction/retaliation, resisting arrest/search/transport.

Eric William Traugott, 40, of Marble Falls was arrested Jan. 5: burglary of habitation-intend other felony. Released same day on personal recognizance.

Jose Santos Zamora, 60, of Burnet was arrested Jan. 5: capias pro fine-driving with invalid license, assault causing bodily injury-family violence.

Shannon Derek Dowis, 43, of Burnet was arrested Jan. 6: assault on family/household member.

Ruth Lorraine Hunziker, 68, of Burnet was arrested Jan. 6: assault causing bodily injury-family violence.

Jimmy Lee Garza, 39, of Marble Falls was arrested Jan. 7: driving while intoxicated.