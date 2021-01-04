Fundraiser for former Burnet assistant principal, coach is Feb. 6

Friends of Rick and Karen Prewitt are hosting a fundraiser for the couple on Saturday, Feb. 6, after Rick, a former Burnet High School administrator and coach, suffered a heart-related incident that brought about unexpected medical bills. Courtesy photo

Friends of former Burnet High School assistant principal and coach Rick Prewitt want to hit one out of the park for him.

Prewitt, who worked at the high school from 1998 to 2007, suffered a heart-related incident that led to unexpected medical bills. Friends Tanisha and Robert LaBare organized the Home Run for Coach Rick Prewitt! fundraiser, which is 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 6, at the Reed Building, 402 E. Jackson St. in Burnet.

“He helped many, many students,” Tanisha LaBare said of Prewitt, who was a baseball coach during his time at Burnet.

“If they needed someone to talk to, they could go to coach Prewitt,” Robert LaBare added.

Even after leaving education, Prewitt’s commitment to youths continued. The LaBares met Prewitt and wife Karen through Bikers Against Child Abuse, an organization that supports child abuse victims. Prewitt serve as chapter president.

The LaBares are asking anyone interested in donating items for one of several raffles at the fundraiser to contact them. Several local businesses, including Texas Elite Meats, Comfort Inn of Burnet, and Chicken Express of Burnet, have already committed to making donations. The LaBares are also seeking food and beverage donations for the event.

All money raised will go to the Prewitt family.

Contact Tanisha LaBare at 737-242-0059 or on Facebook for more information or to make a donation.

jfierro@thepicayune.com