Winter Reading Challenge with prizes at Marble Falls library

The Marble Falls Public Library has a Winter Reading Challenge for all ages. The program began mid-December, but you can still register to win prizes before it ends Feb. 15.

Assistant Director Iona Minshew said the library wanted to offer something fun for patrons since many of its programs have been canceled due to COVID-19. Staff have noticed an uptick in reading the past nine months; they also know people are getting burned out on remote meetings and online events.

“Our mission for 2021 is to get people reading more,” Minshew said. “The Winter Reading Challenge fits in with that, and it’s something people can do that’s not on a Zoom meeting or something like that.”

For each three books a person reads, they are entered for a chance to win a prize: one of two Kindle Paperwhite e-readers for adults and one of two Amazon Echo/$50 gift card combos for youths. The library will hold a drawing at 4 p.m. Feb. 15 on Facebook Live.

While in-person events are on hold, the Marble Falls library is still open to the public. Patrons can browse the stacks, search the online card catalog, or use other resources. They can also browse the digital library online, which includes e-books and audiobooks, digital magazines and newspapers, and programming from The Great Courses and AcornTV. All of this is free with a library card.

Minshew said the library has beefed up its book selections this year, including recent bestsellers. Patrons looking for recommendations can check out the Staff Picks webpage.

“What we do here, it’s all about keeping people learning and keeping their minds active,” Minshew said.

The Marble Falls Public Library, 101 Main St., is open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday. It is closed Jan. 1 for the holiday.

