Llano County Jail bookings for Dec. 21-28

The following people were arrested and booked into the Llano County Jail during the period of Dec. 21-28, 2020, according to Llano County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Meagen Rae Allen, 34, of Marble Falls was arrested Dec. 24: criminal mischief.

Cody Shane Amidon, 49, of Kingsland was arrested Dec. 26: motion to revoke-possession of controlled substance.

James Ashley Click, 36, of Burnet was arrested Dec. 26: driving while intoxicated.

Miranda Kaylin Holt, 29, of Llano was arrested Dec. 27: assault causing bodily injury-family member.

Brian Scott Hutson, 36, of Kingsland was arrested Dec. 27: possession of controlled substance.

Sherry Lynn Landrum, 47, of Kingsland was arrested Dec. 26: possession of controlled substance, failure to appear-possession of controlled substance.

Francisco Perez, 30, of Kingsland was arrested Dec. 24: assault causing bodily injury-family member.

Timothy Dewayne Reed, 48, of Llano was arrested Dec. 26: unlawful possession of firearm by felon.

Joel James Reynolds, 32, of Kingsland was arrested Dec. 24: aggravated assault on date/family/household member with weapon, possession of controlled substance.

Amber Jo Smith, 34, of Kingsland was arrested Dec. 27: possession of controlled substance.

Michael Allen Whitaker, 34, of Kingsland was arrested Dec. 26: unlawful possession of firearm by felon, possession of controlled substance.