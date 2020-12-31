Burnet County Jail bookings for Dec. 24-30

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Dec. 24-30, 2020, according to Burnet County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Benito Deanda-Lira, 35, of Burnet was arrested Dec. 24: driving while intoxicated, immigration detainer.

Lorraine Flores, 25, of Granite Shoals was arrested Dec. 24: public intoxication. Released Dec. 25 on personal recognizance.

Dade Patrick Lepre, 24, of Llano was arrested Dec. 24: theft of property. Released Dec. 25 on personal recognizance.

Eric Martinez, 22, of Granite Shoals was arrested Dec. 24: theft of property. Released same day on personal recognizance.

Marcus Jerome Tyler, 32, of Burnet was arrested Dec. 24: unlawful possession of firearm by felon, possession of controlled substance, driving with invalid license, possession of controlled substance.

John Jamyz Melton, 30, of Burnet was arrested Dec. 25: possession of controlled substance, resisting arrest/search/transport, accident involving damage to vehicle, driving while intoxicated.

Marcus Bernal, 33, of Kingsland was arrested Dec. 26: bond revocation-sex offender’s duty to register. Released same day on $100,000 bond.

Ladonya Renay Gray, 41, of Bertram was arrested Dec. 26: child support, resisting arrest/transport, failure to identify as fugitive. Released Dec. 27 on $6,000 bond.

George Lozano, 50, of Marble Falls was arrested Dec. 26: assault on family/household member. Released Dec. 27 on $6,000 bond.

Adam Scott Manthei, 32, of Marble Falls was arrested Dec. 26: motion to revoke-possession of controlled substance, forgery of financial instrument, possession of controlled substance.

Carl Hugh Pettit Jr., 49, of Burnet was arrested Dec. 27: driving while intoxicated. Released Dec. 28 on $2,500 bond.

Christopher Lee Ivey, 36, of Kingsland was arrested Dec. 28: possession of controlled substance. Released same day to outside agency.

Justin Jay Anthony Jaquith, 31, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested Dec. 28: parole violation.

Stetson Ray Mills, 20, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested Dec. 28: possession of marijuana. Released Dec. 29 on $2,000 bond.

Hisidoro Ramon Jr., 51, of Marble Falls was arrested Dec. 28: failure to appear-failure to identify as fugitive. Released Dec. 29 on $1,000 bond.

Richard Todd Schladoer, 48, of Granite Shoals was arrested Dec. 28: injury to child/elderly/disabled, assault causing bodily injury-family. Released same day on $7,500 bond.

Robert Douglas Selby, 35, of Burnet was arrested Dec. 28: possession of controlled substance.

Murrell Brooks, 56, of Granite Shoals was arrested Dec. 29: bond revocation-possession of controlled substance.

Robert Raleighns Evans, 31, of Burnet was arrested Dec. 29: bond revocation-assault causing bodily injury-family, bond revocation-assault causing bodily injury-family. Released Dec. 30 on $30,000 bond.

Courtney Ann Lane Hunt, 26, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested Dec. 29: possession of drug paraphernalia. Released Dec. 30 on $500 bond.

Harley Brook Sharrock, 35, of Buchanan Dam was arrested Dec. 29: motion to revoke-possession of controlled substance, unauthorized use of vehicle.

Robbin Warren Amos, 36, of Marble Falls was arrested Dec. 30: criminal mischief, assault causing bodily injury.

Enrique Flores Jr., 42, of Granite Shoals was arrested Dec. 30: failure to maintain financial responsibility, no driver’s license.

Cesar Gomez, 33, of Kingsland was arrested Dec. 30: no driver’s license.

Fernando Pedroza Estrada, 31, of Granite Shoals was arrested Dec. 30: cruelty to livestock animal-neglect, immigration detainer. Released same day on $500 bond.

David Lee Rudd, 42, of Granite Shoals was arrested Dec. 30: bond revocation-unauthorized use of vehicle.

Robert Douglas Selby, 35, of Burnet was arrested Dec. 30: parole violation.

Adrian Lee Vega, 45, of Burnet was arrested Dec. 30: capital murder by terror threat/other felony.