Frankie Beth Milligan Cowsert, 89, passed away Dec. 27, 2020

Frankie Beth Milligan Cowsert passed away on Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, at Llano Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. She was 89 years old.

Frankie was born on Sept. 2, 1931, at home in Birthwright, Texas. She grew up in Peerless, Texas, where her father, Floyd Milligan, ran a cotton gin. Her mother, Mildred (Gardener) Milligan, passed away when she was 5, so her grandparents Sam and Sally Milligan helped raise her.

She attended school in Sulphur Springs. She worked for the Bell County Health Department and retired after 19 years of service.

Frankie greatly loved quilting, sewing, embroidery, reading books, playing canasta with her sister, solitaire, crossword puzzles, and traveling. She traveled to Canada and all but two — Alaska and Hawaii — of the 50 states in an RV with her sister in the 1990s. She was the driver and her sister, Lila, was the map reader. They had many great adventures.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Oscar L. Cowsert; father, Floyd Milligan; mother, Mildred Gardener Milligan; stepmothers June Milligan and Blanche Milligan; baby brother, Billy Don Milligan; sister, Lila Faye Milligan Johnson; grandparents Sam A. Milligan, Sarah “Sally” Huckeba Milligan, Francis Marion Gardner (World War I), and Elizabeth Rowell; and great-grandparents William W. Milligan, Mary Elizabeth Wilhite Milligan, John Luke Huckeba, and Josephine Murdock Huckeba.

She is survived by her son, Jeff Cockrum of Llano; grandchildren, Jennifer Guerra of Haltom City, Ashley Cockrum of Colorado Springs, Colorado, and Jeff Cockrum Jr. of Houston; great-grandchildren, Maddison and Jackson or Haltom City and Abby Cousins of Colorado Springs; half-sisters, Gale Milligan of Peerless and Mary Milligan Lyles of Katy; and nieces Celia Johnson Griffin and husband Steve Griffin of Llano and Cynthia Johnson Eversole and husband Galen of Denison.

Thank you to Dr. David Hoerster and Llano Nursing and Rehabilitation Center for your care.

Funeral arrangements made under the direction of Waldrope-Hatfield-Hawthorne Funeral Homes Inc. of Llano. Condolences may be emailed to whhfuneral1@verizon.net.