Marble Falls accepting applications for Parks and Recreation commissioners

The city of Marble Falls is accepting applications from residents interested in serving on the Parks and Recreation Commission. The commission meets at noon on the first Monday of the month.

Two positions need to be filled on the seven-person board. One was made vacant after a commissioner moved outside of the city limits; the other when Commissioner Ann Berg decided not to seek reappointment.

The commission advises the city and the Parks and Recreation Department and makes recommendations to the City Council concerning maintenance and operation and the use of parks and open spaces.

The final Parks and Recreation Commission meeting of the year on Dec. 14 was canceled due to a lack of a quorum. Items on the agenda included a review of the master fee ordinance that was recently updated alongside water and wastewater rates and an update on park improvements.

All applicants must be registered voters in the city of Marble Falls and not be negligent in the payment of any taxes or other liabilities due to the city.

Applications and more information may be found at marblefallstx.gov or by contacting City Secretary Christina McDonald at 830-798-7060.

alex@thepicayune.com