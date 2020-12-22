Earl Jarrett, 60, of Llano died Dec. 20, 2020

Earl Jarrett of Llano, Texas, passed away suddenly, yet peacefully, on December 20, 2020, at the age of 60.

He was born on November 11, 1960, to Claude “Jeep” Jarrett and Polly Steele Jarrett in Lubbock, Texas. His childhood was spent in Silverton, Texas.

He married Amy Leatherwood Jarrett on December 20, 1980, in Crosbyton, Texas, and together, they raised three boys: Jay, John, and Jed.

Earl received his bachelor’s degree from Texas Tech University and his Master of Educational Administration from the University of North Texas. He later received his superintendent certification from Texas Tech.

During his 31 years as an educator, Earl worked in multiple school districts as a teacher, coach, assistant principal, principal, and superintendent. He blessed the communities of Temple, Itasca, Dublin, Tom Bean, Pilot Point, Llano, Spur, Wallace-Brazos, Breckenridge, and Pecos Barstow Toyah with his dedication to excellence and his commitment to bettering the lives of all students. He was a life member of the Texas Association of School Administrators and a member of several other education organizations and associations.

Earl was a faithful Christian leader and an active participant at the Llano Church of Christ. He often led singing and taught Bible classes for youth and adults.

In his free time, Earl enjoyed spending time with his family and grandchildren, playing guitar, singing, fishing, riding his motorcycle, reading, traveling, and listening to live music.

Earl is survived by his wife, Amy; sons, Jay and wife Meagan, John and wife Bridget, and Jed and wife Carrie; brother James Jarrett; and sisters Sharon Bell (Robert) and Jo Bidwell. He also leaves behind six loving grandchildren: Steele, Cullen, Paislea, Parker, Genevieve, and Preston. He will be greatly missed by his extended family, including his father-in-law, Kenneth Leatherwood; mother-in-law, Janice Leatherwood; sister-in-law Betsy Harkey; brother-in-law Dee Leatherwood and wife Pam; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Jeep; sister Patricia Jarrett; and brother-in-law Gary Don Harkey.

The memorial will be a private family event with a celebration of life being held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the Cherokee Home for Children or a school athletic booster club of your choice.

Funeral arrangements made under the direction of Waldrope-Hatfield-Hawthorne Funeral Homes Inc. of Llano. Condolences may be emailed to whhfuneral1@verizon.net.