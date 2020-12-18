ON THE AGENDA: Government meetings the week of Dec. 21

It’s a quiet week leading up to Christmas with few meetings. Check agendas before attending for details on watching meetings remotely or, if permitted, in person.

MONDAY, DEC. 21

Kingsland Municipal Utility District

9 a.m. regular meeting

100 Ingram St., Kingsland

On the agenda:

Public hearings on petitions requesting additions of land to district

Board will receive construction status report for Kingsland Community Center; approval of payment of $136,186.91 to project’s construction company

Board will receive written report by general manager

The agenda, while not currently posted to the site linked above as of this article’s publication, should be posted 72 hours in advance of the scheduled meeting.

TUESDAY, DEC. 22

Burnet County Commissioners Court

9 a.m. regular meeting

Second-floor courtroom, Burnet County Courthouse, 220 S. Pierce St., Burnet

On the agenda:

Commissioners will consider number of plat and replat requests

Discussion and possible action on appointments to several Emergency Service District boards

Discussion and possible action on burn ban for unincorporated areas of Burnet County

