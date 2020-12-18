Llano County Jail bookings for Dec. 7-14

The following people were arrested and booked into the Llano County Jail during the period of Dec. 7-14, 2020, according to Llano County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

James Michael Lawrence Black, 23, of Burnet was arrested Dec. 13: theft, public intoxication. Released same day to see judge.

Chelsea Dawn Fry, 29, of Cherokee was arrested Dec. 10: driving while intoxicated with child under 15, unlawfully carrying weapon.

Lance Gay, 47, of Kingsland was arrested Dec. 8: resisting arrest/search/transport, violation of protective order.

Ryan Anthony Marshall, 34, of Granite Shoals was arrested Dec. 8: motion to revoke-possession of controlled substance.

Steven Alan Marshall, 61, of Llano was arrested Dec. 9: possession of controlled substance.

Charles Robert Parish, 28, of Kingsland was arrested Dec. 13: assault causing bodily injury.

Christopher Roman Plumlee, 39, of Buchanan Dam was arrested Dec. 8: public intoxication.

Tony Lawrence Rivera, 64, of Llano was arrested Dec. 9: possession of controlled substance, possession of dangerous drug.

Christopher Wayne Saverance, 32, of Kingsland was arrested Dec. 10: possession of controlled substance, tamper/fabricate physical evidence, stalking, burglary of habitation.

David Anthony Smith, 27, of Kingsland was arrested Dec. 8: bond revocation-unlawful possession of firearm by felon.

Teresa Kaye Toeppich, 48, of Llano was arrested Dec. 9: possession of controlled substance.