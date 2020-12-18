Burnet County Jail bookings for Dec. 11-17

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Dec. 11-17, 2020, according to Burnet County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Cristian Todd Brackenridge, 27, of Tow was arrested Dec. 11: possession of controlled substance.

Sean Lewis Cravens, 33, of Marble Falls was arrested Dec. 11: possession of controlled substance. Released Dec. 12 on $5,000 bond.

Amy Lee Jordan, 36, of Burnet was arrested Dec. 11: abandon/endanger child with intent to return.

William Keith McCray Jr., 31, of Spicewood was arrested Dec. 11: theft of property. Released Dec. 12 on $5,000 bond.

Roger Lewis Reeves Jr., 34, of Burnet was arrested Dec. 11: possession of controlled substance. Released Dec. 13 after weekend commitment.

Johnnie Lee Dalton Rudd, 23, of Kingsland was arrested Dec. 11: evading arrest/detention. Released Dec. 12 on $1,500 bond.

Kyle David Brown, 28, of Burnet was arrested Dec. 12: public intoxication. Released same day on personal recognizance.

Marcus Keith Bryant Evans, 20, of Llano was arrested Dec. 12: assault by threat-family violence. Released Dec. 15 on $500 bond.

Robert Raleighns Evans, 31, of Burnet was arrested Dec. 13: interfering with emergency request for assistance, injury to child/elderly/disabled-criminal negligence, assault causing bodily injury-family violence. Released Dec. 14 on $45,000 bond.

Gregory Silva Jr., 34, of Granite Shoals was arrested Dec. 13: sex offender’s duty to register-life.

Deavan Dewitt Foster, 24, of Marble Falls was arrested Dec. 14: driving while intoxicated.

Martin Ismael Garcia, 19, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested Dec. 14: sex offender’s duty to register. Released same day on $10,000 bond.

Isaac Daniel Gonzales, 20, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested Dec. 14: evading arrest/detention.

Gregory Silva Jr., 34, of Granite Shoals was arrested Dec. 14: bond revocation-possession of controlled substance.

Mikea Chardese Williams, 30, of Marble Falls was arrested Dec. 14: aggravated assault with deadly weapon. Released same day on $100,000 bond.

Rachel Laraine Bailey, 45, of Marble Falls was arrested Dec. 15: possession of controlled substance. Released same day on personal recognizance.

John Donley Douglas, 35, of Burnet was arrested Dec. 15: failure to maintain financial responsibility. Released Dec. 16 after laying out fine.

Samantha Glover-Vigeon, 27, of Bertram was arrested Dec. 15: theft of property, possession of controlled substance, prohibited substance/item in correctional facility.

Jennifer Ann Goad, 45, of Burnet was arrested Dec. 15: assault causing bodily injury-family violence. Released Dec. 16 on $2,500 bond.

January Estes Harman, 70, of Burnet was arrested Dec. 15: driving while intoxicated.

Gregory Silva Jr., 34, of Granite Shoals was arrested Dec. 15: bond revocation-failure to comply with sex offender’s duty to register.

Shaunn Dylan Wyatt, 21, of Burnet was arrested Dec. 15: failure to appear-possession of marijuana, capias pro fine-no driver’s license, minor in possession of alcoholic beverage, motion to revoke probation-theft of property. Released Dec. 17 on $6,000 bond.

Randy Wayne Johns, 48, of Burnet was arrested Dec. 16: parole violation.

Humberto Penaloza Martinez, 63, of Marble Falls was arrested Dec. 16: indecency with child-sexual contact.

Thomas Alfred Shifflett III, 49, of Marble Falls was arrested Dec. 16: criminal trespass, assault, theft, bond revocation-reckless driving, bond revocation-resisting arrest/search/transport, bond revocation-harassment.

Daizhaun Wayne Walker, 20, of Granite Shoals was arrested Dec. 16: motion to revoke bond-burglary of habitation.

Mariah Jenise Williams, 24, of Burnet was arrested Dec. 17: public intoxication, possession of drug paraphernalia.