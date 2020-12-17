Expiration date waiver on licenses, IDs expires April 14

A waiver on expiration dates for Texas driver’s licenses and state-issued identification cards ends April 14, 2021, according to an announcement from the Texas Department of Public Safety.

In the spring, Gov. Greg Abbott issued the waiver due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It gave those whose driver’s licenses, commercial driver’s licenses, commercial learner’s permits, identification cards, or election identification certificates had lapsed on or after March 13, 2020, extra time to renew them.

Now, the state has set a deadline.

Highland Lakes residents who haven’t renewed should make an appointment today. The local office, 1405 Mormon Mill Road in Marble Falls, is open from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Appointments are required due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Some Texans can renew online at Texas.gov or by calling 866-357-3639. Requirements and payment for online and phone renewals are the same as in-person transactions.

In-person appointments may be made up to six months in advance. You should arrive at the office 30 minutes before your scheduled time and check in using the kiosk inside the office or from your smart device. Face coverings and social distancing are required at driver’s license offices. If you can’t make your appointment, DPS officials ask that you cancel ahead of time so people on a stand-by list can take your place. Those on the list are asked to wait at the office in case there’s a no-show. Approximately 27 percent of appointments from May 26 through Nov. 30 were no-shows.

editor@thepicayune.com