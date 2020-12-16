Nora Emilie (Kunz) Oehler, 109, passed away Dec. 15, 2020

Nora Emilie (Kunz) Oehler passed away on Tuesday, December 15, 2020, in Fredericksburg Nursing Home at the age of 109. She was born on January 21, 1911, in Fredericksburg and lived in various parts of Gillespie and Blanco counties as she was growing up.

She married Waldemar Oehler on July 12, 1934, in Holy Ghost Lutheran Church. They farmed and ranched near Enchanted Rock in Llano County. Waldemar passed away on December 4, 1977, and she continued to live on the ranch until she moved to Fredericksburg in 2001.

She is survived by children Mildred (Jimmy) Simpson of Valley Spring, Marjorie (Clifton) Ottmers of Fredericksburg, Sam (Rita) Oehler of San Antonio, and Mary (Garry) Curry of Bertram. She is also survived by six grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, four great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, siblings, husband, daughter Caroline Johnson, granddaughter Tay Reeder, and great-grandson Collin Reeder.

A private graveside service was held at Llano City Cemetery with the Rev. Casey Zesch, the Rev. Kevin Haug, and the Rev. Ray Tiemann officiating.

Memorials may be made to Bethany Lutheran Church in Fredericksburg, St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, or a charity of choice.

Funeral arrangements made under the direction of Waldrope-Hatfield-Hawthorne Funeral Homes Inc. of Llano. Condolences may be emailed to whhfuneral1@verizon.net.