Esprit de Corps wins bronze at state

Burnet High School's Esprit de Corps earned the bronze medal in the University Interscholastic League state marching band contest Dec. 14 at the Alamodome in San Antonio. Photo by Martelle Luedecke/Luedecke Photography

After the longest marching band season in Texas University Interscholastic League history, members of Burnet High School’s Esprit de Corps can finally catch their breath after capturing the bronze medal at the state contest.

Esprit de Corps — made up of the marching band and Highlandettes dance team — finished third out of 20 bands Monday, Dec. 14, at the Alamodome in San Antonio.

The five judges awarded Burnet 18 points for its routine, “Our Journey.” Argyle High School won gold with eight points followed by Melissa High School with 14 points. The lower the point total, the higher the finish.

The Burnet group’s season began in late July with long hours in both the band and dance halls as well as on the parking lot. Despite the challenges this year, students, band directors, and assistant directors worked together and, when necessary, lifted each other up.

Typically, the marching season wraps up around mid-November with the state marching contest. Due to COVID-19, the UIL adjusted the marching season schedule, which pushed the contest into December.

