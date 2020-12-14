Marble Falls football advances to area

The Marble Falls High School football team won a Class 5A Division II bi-district championship against Brenham 27-24 on Dec. 11. Staff photo by Jennifer Fierro

The Marble Falls High School football team won a Class 5A Division II bi-district championship in thrilling fashion Dec. 11, beating Brenham 27-24 on its own turf.

The Mustangs advanced to the area round of the playoffs off of a 40-yard Logan Barnes field goal with less than two seconds left in the game.

Marble Falls (7-2 overall, 4-2 District 14-5A Division II) faces Sharyland Pioneer (6-0, 4-0 District 16-5A Division II) at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 18, at Heroes Stadium, 4799 Thousand Oaks Drive in San Antonio. Listen to the contest on KBEY 103.9 FM Radio Picayune or at KBEYFM.com beginning with a pregame show at 7 p.m.

The victory against Brenham is the Mustangs’ first playoff win since the 2010 season.

The contest came down special teams making plays against the Cubs as well as Mother Nature, which sent thick fog throughout the stadium.

With only a few seconds left in the game, Marble Falls faked a punt with junior halfback Robert Adams scrambling for 9 yards on fourth-and-seven. Then, Barnes put the Mustangs ahead with 1.5 seconds left on the clock.

Going into the game, Mustangs head coach Brian Herman wanted “a boring game” in which his slot-T offense controlled the clock and the score was in the 20s. He got everything on his wish list:

Marble Falls dominated time of possession by holding the ball for 33 minutes 30 seconds, while the Cubs had it for 14:30.

The Mustangs offense racked up 319 rushing yards led by senior fullback Hayden Hoover’s 174 yards.

The Marble Falls defense held the Cubs to 208 yards of total offense.

“Everybody we watched on film had success running right at them,” Herman said about the Cubs’ other opponents.

Fullback Hoover credited the offensive line for the offense’s performance and praised the entire team for having the determination to return to Cub Stadium and earn a victory.

“It feels amazing,” Hoover said of the win. “We all believed as a team, we all worked, we were going to make this happen. We had to have every single player.”

