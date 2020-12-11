The Picayune sends letters to Santa, holds decorating contest

Letters to Santa placed in the bright red ‘North Pole Express Mail’ box in front of The Picayune Magazine/KBEY 103.9 FM office in Marble Falls will receive a response letter from Santa. Staff photo by Jennifer Greenwell

The Picayune Magazine is spreading Christmas cheer this season with a Highland Lakes community Christmas decorating contest and delivering letters from area children to the big man himself, Santa Claus.

The decorating contest runs through Thursday, Dec. 17. Our panel of judges will select the winner, who will be notified of the honor by Monday, Dec. 21. A trophy and the title of Winner of the 2020 Picayune Magazine’s Cheeriest Christmas Decorating Contest will be presented . A photo of the winning display will be posted online.

Residents may submit photos or short videos to enter the contest. Entries must include name, physical address, and contact information to be considered. Nominations will also be accepted. If you know someone who should be in the running, tell us.

Email entries and nominations to jgreenwell@thepicayune.com or send The Picayune Magazine a message on Facebook.

The Picayune Magazine also is delivering letters to Santa via North Pole Express Mail. Children who write to Santa and place their letter in the bright red mailbox outside of our office at 1007 Avenue K in Marble Falls will receive a response letter from Santa.

Letters MUST include a return address in order for Santa to send a response.

