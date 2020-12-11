The Picayune-KBEY toy drive a success

Highland Lakes residents donated more than $12,800 and a bevy of toys, including 20 bicycles, during The Picayune Magazine-KBEY 103.9 Radio Picayune Toy Drive on Wednesday, Dec. 9. Staff photo by Alex Copeland

Charitable residents showed up in force during The Picayune Magazine-KBEY 103.9 FM Radio Picayune Toy Drive on Wednesday Dec. 9, with cash donations of $12,858 as well as hundreds of toys.

“When asked to help meet a need, Highland Lakes community members rise to the occasion,” said Mandi Goldsmith, publisher of The Picayune and KBEY. “We are grateful for our sponsors because they power KBEY and help bring awareness to the toy drive.”

The toy drive benefits Highland Lakes Christmas is for Kids in Marble Falls, Christmas Outreach in Granite Shoals, and Burnet County Santa’s Helpers.

Volunteers will now spend their time sorting and packaging toys, so when families arrive to pick them up, it will be just a short wait.

There’s still time for families who need a little help this Christmas to receive assistance from these organizations.

Those in northern Burnet County can fill out applications for toys at the Burnet County Clerk’s Office, 220 S. Pierce St. in Burnet, through Friday, Dec. 11.

Families in Marble Falls can go to The Helping Center at 1315 Broadway and the Department of Health and Human Services at 1406 Resource Parkway through Dec. 15.

Parents whose children attend Highland Lakes Elementary School in Granite Shoals can call 830-798-3650 and ask a staff member to fill out an application over the phone through Dec. 16.

The Picayune Magazine and KBEY 103.9 have been collecting toys and cash donations, as well as sponsoring an annual food drive, for eight years.

“The kindness and generosity shown during the toy drive is something we can carry throughout the year, not just at Christmas,” Goldsmith said.

