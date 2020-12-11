ON THE AGENDA: Government meetings for week of Dec. 14

The week of Dec. 14 is a busy one as local municipalities and school districts prepare ahead of the holiday season. Check agendas before attending for details on watching the meetings remotely or, if permitted, in person.

MONDAY, DEC. 14

Llano County Commissioners Court

9 a.m. regular meeting

Llano County Courthouse, 801 Ford St, 2nd floor, Llano

On the agenda:

update and discussion on Llano County’s COVID-19 response

discussion and possible action on prohibiting or restricting outdoor burning in Llano County

discussion and possible action canceling Dec. 28 meeting

Marble Falls Independent School District

6 p.m. regular meeting

Central Office community room, 1800 Colt Circle, Marble Falls

On the agenda:

possible approval of 2021-22 instructional calendar

consider Marble Falls High School Choir out-of-state travel request

discussion of Marble Falls ISD COVID-19 Rapid Testing Plan

TUESDAY, DEC. 15

Burnet Consolidated ISD

6 p.m. regular meeting

BCISD Board Room, 208 E. Brier, Burnet

On the agenda:

discussion and possible action on new high school course offerings

discussion and possible action on waiving maximum class size restrictions at R.J. Richey Elementary School

recognition of Ksiezna Torres and Jordan Messer as Burnet High School students of the month; recognition of BHS students named to Academic All-State Volleyball Team

Marble Falls City Council

6 p.m. regular meeting

Lakeside Pavilion, 307 Buena Vista Drive, Marble Falls

On the agenda:

public hearing, discussion and action on ordinance regarding Planned Development District for Roper Ranch and its base zoning districts

potential authorization of addition of temporary inspector position in city’s engineering department

Meadowlakes City Council

6 p.m. regular meeting

177 Broadmoor St., Meadowlakes

On the agenda:

discussion and action on moving council meetings to restaurant building and associated costs

appointment of committee to review golf shop and restaurant retail operations

consider number of appointments for building committee, planning and zoning commission, and Meadowlakes public facility corporation

Granite Shoals City Council

6 p.m. regular meeting

2221 N. Philips Ranch Road, Granite Shoals

The agenda had not been posted at the time of this publication, but check the link throughout the week for updates.

FRIDAY, DEC. 18

Pedernales Electric Cooperative Board of Directors

9 a.m. regular meeting

PEC Headquarters Auditorium, 201 S. Avenue F, Johnson City

The agenda had not been posted at the time of this publication, but check the link throughout the week for updates.

