ON THE AGENDA: Government meetings for week of Dec. 14
The week of Dec. 14 is a busy one as local municipalities and school districts prepare ahead of the holiday season. Check agendas before attending for details on watching the meetings remotely or, if permitted, in person.
MONDAY, DEC. 14
Llano County Commissioners Court
9 a.m. regular meeting
Llano County Courthouse, 801 Ford St, 2nd floor, Llano
- update and discussion on Llano County’s COVID-19 response
- discussion and possible action on prohibiting or restricting outdoor burning in Llano County
- discussion and possible action canceling Dec. 28 meeting
Marble Falls Independent School District
6 p.m. regular meeting
Central Office community room, 1800 Colt Circle, Marble Falls
- possible approval of 2021-22 instructional calendar
- consider Marble Falls High School Choir out-of-state travel request
- discussion of Marble Falls ISD COVID-19 Rapid Testing Plan
TUESDAY, DEC. 15
Burnet Consolidated ISD
6 p.m. regular meeting
BCISD Board Room, 208 E. Brier, Burnet
- discussion and possible action on new high school course offerings
- discussion and possible action on waiving maximum class size restrictions at R.J. Richey Elementary School
- recognition of Ksiezna Torres and Jordan Messer as Burnet High School students of the month; recognition of BHS students named to Academic All-State Volleyball Team
Marble Falls City Council
6 p.m. regular meeting
Lakeside Pavilion, 307 Buena Vista Drive, Marble Falls
- public hearing, discussion and action on ordinance regarding Planned Development District for Roper Ranch and its base zoning districts
- potential authorization of addition of temporary inspector position in city’s engineering department
Meadowlakes City Council
6 p.m. regular meeting
177 Broadmoor St., Meadowlakes
- discussion and action on moving council meetings to restaurant building and associated costs
- appointment of committee to review golf shop and restaurant retail operations
- consider number of appointments for building committee, planning and zoning commission, and Meadowlakes public facility corporation
Granite Shoals City Council
6 p.m. regular meeting
2221 N. Philips Ranch Road, Granite Shoals
The agenda had not been posted at the time of this publication, but check the link throughout the week for updates.
FRIDAY, DEC. 18
Pedernales Electric Cooperative Board of Directors
9 a.m. regular meeting
PEC Headquarters Auditorium, 201 S. Avenue F, Johnson City
The agenda had not been posted at the time of this publication, but check the link throughout the week for updates.