ON THE AGENDA: Government meetings for week of Dec. 7

Burnet County commissioners and the Horseshoe Bay and Double Horn city councils meet the week of Dec. 7. While the Burnet County Commissioners Court meeting is in-person only, Horseshoe Bay and Double Horn meetings can only be attended virtually. Check agendas before attending for details on watching the meetings remotely.

TUESDAY, DEC. 8

Burnet County Commissioners Court

9 a.m. regular meeting

Burnet County Courthouse, 220 S. Pierce St., second floor, Burnet

On the agenda:

discussion and action regarding inmate housing agreement with Llano County

discussion and action regarding authorization to seek grant funds from National Rifle Association for firearms training equipment on behalf of Burnet County Sheriff’s Office

discussion and action on burn ban for unincorporated regions of Burnet County

Horseshoe Bay City Council

3 p.m. regular meeting

City Hall, 1 Community Drive, Horseshoe Bay

One the agenda: Appointments for Planning and Zoning Commission chair and members, Board of Adjustment chair and members, Parks Advisory Committee members, and Fuchs House Advisory Committee members

THURSDAY, DEC. 10

Double Horn City Council

7 p.m. regular meeting

Members will meet remotely; residents can view virtually

The agenda was not posted by the time of publication, but this links to agendas and minutes center on the city website.

