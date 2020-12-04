Llano County Jail bookings for Nov. 23-30

The following people were arrested and booked into the Llano County Jail during the period of Nov. 23-30, 2020, according to Llano County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Robert Dale Clark, 37, of Buchanan Dam was arrested Nov. 29: parole hold, possession of controlled substance.

Lance Gay, 47, of Kingsland was arrested Nov. 28: assault causing bodily injury-family member.

Melvin Hunt, 54, of Tow was arrested Nov. 27: assault causing bodily injury-family member, interfering with emergency request for assistance.

Jerald Lee Lindt Jr., 41, of Kingsland was arrested Nov. 24: assault causing bodily injury-family member, failure to report change of name or address, driver not secured by safety belt, defective tail lamps.

Jose Morales, 51, of Marble Falls was arrested Nov. 23: SRA-assault on family/household member.

Thomas Eugene-Sterling Reyes, 29, of Buchanan Dam was arrested Nov. 25: intoxication manslaughter with vehicle, aggravated assault with serious bodily injury.

Ryan Smetana, 20, of Buchanan Dam was arrested Nov. 26: assault causing bodily injury-family member, resisting arrest/search/transport.

Kristopher Rush Tucker, 35, of Llano was arrested Nov. 27: motion to revoke-possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Alexis Paige West, 24, of Buchanan Dam was arrested Nov. 25: possession of controlled substance.

Michael Allen Whitaker, 34, of Kingsland was arrested Nov. 25: public intoxication.

David Christopher Zeltner, 37, of Tow was arrested Nov. 29: motion to revoke-aggravated assault against public servant.