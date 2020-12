HIGHLAND LAKES SCORES AND SCHEDULES

SCORES

Boys Basketball

Nov. 30

Marble Falls sophomore guard Matt Hammond scores a reverse layup during the Mustangs’ 63-55 win against Burnet on Nov. 30. Photo by Martelle Luedecke/Luedecke Photography

Dec. 1

Llano 65, Fischer Canyon 77

Golf

Dec. 2

Marble Falls boys were second with 316 and girls were fourth with 374 at Lake Travis Winter Classic

SCHEDULES

Boys Basketball

Friday, Dec. 4

Llano vs. Mason, 3:45 p.m. at Llano High School, 2509 Texas 16 South

Burnet vs. San Antonio Stacey, junior varsity at 5:15 p.m., varsity at 6:30 p.m. at The Doghouse, 1000 The Green Mile in Burnet

Marble Falls vs. Austin McCallum, freshmen at 6:15 p.m., varsity at 7:45 p.m. at Max Copeland Gym, 2101 Mustang Drive in Marble Falls

Saturday, Dec. 5

Llano at San Saba, 1 p.m. at San Saba High School, 808 W. Wallace St.

Monday, Dec. 7

Faith Academy junior high vs. Round Rock Christian, 7 p.m. at The Fire Pit, 3151 RR 1431 East in Marble Falls

Girls Basketball

Friday, Dec. 4

Faith Academy vs. Central Texas Saints, 6 p.m. at The Premiere Athlete Complex, 8220 183A Toll Road in Leander

Marble Falls at Mason, freshmen at 4:30 p.m., junior varsity at 5:45 p.m., varsity at 7 p.m. at Mason High School, 1105 W. College Ave.

Saturday, Dec. 5

Llano vs. Brady, 12:30 p.m. at Llano High School, 2509 Texas 16 South

Marble Falls at Lago Vista, freshman and junior varsity at noon, varsity at 1:30 p.m. at Lago Vista High School, 5185 Lohmans Ford Road

Monday, Dec. 7

Tuesday, Dec. 8

Marble Falls at Cedar Park, freshmen at 5:15 p.m., junior varsity at 6:30 p.m., varsity at 8 p.m. at 2150 Cypress Creek Road

Llano vs. Johnson City, junior varsity at 5 p.m., varsity at 6:30 p.m. at Llano High School, 2509 Texas 16 South in Llano