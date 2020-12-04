Construction begins on Putters & Gutters in Marble Falls

Construction began at the site of the upcoming Putters & Gutters Fun Center in Marble Falls on Thursday, Dec. 3. Photo from Putters & Gutters Facebook page

Lampasas’ Putters & Gutters Fun Center has begun construction on its second location in Marble Falls, the business announced over Facebook on Dec. 3. The proposed venue will feature bowling, miniature golf, skating, arcade games, and now a go-kart track.

“Your buildings have arrived!” read the post, accompanied by photos of flatbed semi-trucks hauling construction materials to the site on U.S. 281 near the Pedernales Electric Cooperative office. The planned completion date is fourth quarter 2021.

The project was originally slated for completion in September of 2020 but was delayed due, in part, to the COVID-19 pandemic. In the meantime, PEC proposed buying the original 5-acre tract on which the amusement center intended to build — that sale is not complete at this time — and Putters & Gutters moved to a more spacious 7-acre lot, also near the PEC office.

“We are still currently waiting on a few minor details as we relocate to the south end of the property,” said Putters & Gutters CFO Monica Roedler.

The Marble Falls location will have a 14,150-square-foot outdoor performance space for live music, a 7,700-square-foot skating rink, and a 3,500-square-foot arcade room.

The additional acreage also means a go-kart track.

With 20 lanes for bowling, it will be able to host tournaments. The Lampasas location, with only 12 lanes, doesn’t meet the 16-lane minimum criteria for tournament play.

