Cristy D’Anne Knapp, 56, of Sunrise Beach passed away Nov. 17, 2020

Cristy D’Anne Knapp (née Widener) of Sunrise Beach, Texas, was carried home to the loving arms of her Father in Heaven on November 17, 2020. She was 56.

Cristy was born in Hale County, Texas, on August 9, 1964. She graduated from Plainview High School in 1983. She had four children with her first husband, Daniel Mitchell. She later married the love of her life, Gregory Knapp, on June 16, 2001, welcoming Greg’s daughter as her own.

Cristy was a natural-born caregiver. In addition to being a wonderful mother and wife, she was a hero to many during her long career in emergency medical services (EMS). She began as an emergency medical technician and later became certified as a paramedic.

During her career, she held many positions and wore many hats. She was a first responder and a lieutenant in the Sunrise Beach Fire Department, and she was a member of the Llano County Fire Chiefs Association. Cristy served on the board of the Capital Area Trauma Region Advisory Council (CATRAC) as a director for Llano County. She was the Llano County Emergency Disaster Preparedness coordinator, the trauma coordinator for Llano County EMS, and the Emergency Management coordinator for Llano County EMS. She became Emergency Medical Services director for Llano County EMS and then EMS operations manager at Scott & White Healthcare.

Cristy served the Kingsland Little League as a board member and volunteer for many years. She also served on the Llano Independent School District School Health Advisory Council. She used her heart and intelligence to love all of God’s creatures, frequently rescuing strays and nursing wounded animals back to health. She opened the doors of her home to welcome anyone, especially those in need.

Cristy was preceded in death by her father and mother, James L. Widener and Myrna B. Widener (née Webb); her brother James Widener Jr.; and her father-in-law, Lt. Col. Leslie Knapp (retired).

She is survived and lovingly remembered by many, including her husband, Greg Knapp; her brother Danny Widener and his wife, Gail; her mother-in-law, Lois Knapp; many cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends; and her lasting legacy and proudest work, her children and grandchildren: Monica Hefti (née Mitchell), son-in-law Matthew Hefti, and their children, Madeline, Lillian, and Zoe Hefti; Geronimo Mitchell, daughter-in-law Angel Mitchell (née Espinosa), and their daughter, Gemma Mitchell; Autumn Dodge (née Mitchell), son-in-law Cody Dodge, and their children, Chase and Logan Dodge; Kyle Mitchell and his fiancé, Meagan Martinez; and Kristin Croswhite (née Knapp), son-in-law Nathan Croswhite, and their children, Addison Croswhite, Alexis Croswhite, Riley Hirni, and Glen Croswhite.

At Cristy’s request, her body was donated to the University of North Texas Health Science Center for the advancement of science and medical education. Her family held a private memorial service on November 24, 2020. Notes and condolences for the family may be sent to 413 Granite Shoals Drive, Sunrise Beach, TX 78643.

In lieu of flowers, donations in remembrance of Cristy may be made to the Hill Country Humane Society, 9150 RR 1431 West, Buchanan Dam, TX 78609 (online at https://www.hillcountryhumanesociety.org).